UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Tabitha Burbidge (October 28, 2022, 5:17 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen Italian engineering company Cimolai face up to lawsuits over derivatives contracts from Morgan Stanley, Ebury Partners and an Italian bank; a Dubai aircraft lessor hit the runway with a claim against 11 insurers over planes stuck in Russia; and trouble brewing in a trademark claim from Virgin against beer producer Heineken....

