Factual Issues Remain In Roof Coverage Row, Judge Says

By Ganesh Setty (October 28, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Republic-Vanguard Insurance Co. cannot yet escape coverage of a nearly $860,000 damages award to a church over faulty workmanship claims, a Kansas federal judge ruled, holding that there's a factual issue on whether the insurer sent a coverage denial letter to its insureds in the first place....

