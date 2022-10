Gibson Dunn Adds Ex-European Human Rights Court Judge

By Jack Rodgers | · Listen to article Your browser does not support the audio element.

Judge Robert Spano

The former president of the European Court of Human Rights will join Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP's London office next year, the firm said Thursday.Judge Robert Spano began his career on the court in 2013 and has served as its president since 2020, according to the court's website. His nine-year term ends Monday, but Judge Spano's first day as a Gibson Dunn of counsel will be on Jan. 1, 2023, the firm said in a news release.The firm noted Judge Spano's background involves digital rights, policy work focused on disinformation and online content moderation challenges, the firm said. In 2021, Judge Spano was part of an ECHRfinding U.K. mass digital surveillance regimes brought to light by Edward Snowden violated European citizens' right to privacy and freedom of expression.His work at Gibson Dunn will continue in the area of digital rights, public international law and investor-state arbitration, the firm said.In an email to Law360 Friday, Judge Spano said he chose to join Gibson Dunn because he "wanted the best possible platform for handling disputes of global significance.""My focus will be complex cross-border disputes and strategic advisory work in the fields of digital rights and privacy, [Environmental Social and Corporate Governance,] public international law and investor state arbitration," he said. "Few firms can offer all of that."He added: "My work in the Strasbourg Court, and my extra-judicial engagements over the last decade or so, have been the main catalysts for my passion for the digital rights and privacy fields, where the challenges companies and governments are facing are multi-jurisdictional and multidisciplinary. Gibson Dunn offers me a platform to assist clients with the new EU's Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act, and leveraging and building on existing trans-atlantic synergy in the digital rights field."Philip Rocher, who leads the firm's London-based dispute resolution group, lauded Judge Spano, noting that he oversaw "transformational change at the court" and presided over a "period of multiple generational human rights challenges for Europe.""His role has involved extensive diplomatic and policy engagement with the governments of individual signatory states within the Council of Europe, and with the EU institutions, in particular with the European Commission ," Rocher said. "We are looking forward to having him apply that drive and energy to our clients' most significant global disputes and regulatory challenges."Judge Spano, who was born in Reykjavík, Iceland, earned his law degree at the University of Iceland and was appointed as deputy district court judge in the District Court of Reykjanes in 1997, according to his court profile.From 2004 to 2013, Judge Spano was a full-time legal scholar at the University of Iceland.Judge Spano was also appointed parliamentary ombudsman of Iceland, according to his ECHR profile.He has led several expert committees in Iceland, including being appointed as the chairman of a special commission that investigates human rights abuses at municipal and state child care institutions.--Additional reporting by Lucia Osborne-Crowley. Editing by Gemma Horowitz.Update: This article has been updated with comments from Judge Spano.