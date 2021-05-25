UK Surveillance Violates Human Rights, European Court Rules

Law360, London (May 25, 2021, 6:12 PM BST) -- The U.K. mass digital surveillance regimes unearthed by Edward Snowden violate European citizens' rights to privacy and freedom of expression, the appeals arm of the European Court of Human Rights ruled on Tuesday in a landmark decision. The European Court of Human Rights rules that mass digital surveillance regimes, such as GCHQ's Tempora, violate European citizens' rights to privacy and freedom of expression. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) The Grand Chamber of the ECHR agreed with the main chamber of the Strasbourg court in holding that the U.K.'s surveillance programs are a breach of the right to privacy contained in Article 8 of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS