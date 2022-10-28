DC Circ. Hears Appeal By Qatar Over Hacking Suit

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (October 28, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Qatar urged the D.C. Circuit on Friday to reject a lower court ruling that forced three public relations consultants to produce documents related to an alleged scheme by the Qatari government to hack a GOP fundraiser's email account....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS