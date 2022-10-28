Wells Fargo Gets Life Insurance Spat Sent To Neb. Court

By Josh Liberatore (October 28, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge stayed Ameritas Life Insurance Corp.'s suit against Wells Fargo seeking to void a life insurance policy, finding that a parallel suit the bank filed against Ameritas in Nebraska should take precedence despite the life insurer filing its action first....

