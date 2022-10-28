Philly Is Right Venue For Hospital Sex Assault Suit, Panel Says

By Y. Peter Kang (October 28, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court reversed the transfer of a suit seeking to hold a hospital liable for a patient's sexual assault, ruling Friday that the case should not have been sent to Montgomery County because the hospital's parent company and co-defendant regularly conducts business in Philadelphia County through its subsidiaries....

