Idaho Lawmakers Fight For Part In Abortion Suit

By Adam Lidgett (October 28, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The Idaho state legislature has hit back at the federal government's attempt to keep it from further intervening in the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit challenging a state-level abortion law, arguing its litigation strategy is different from that of the state attorney general....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS