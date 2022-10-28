Bank Group Warns CFPB Against Upping Zelle Fraud Liability

By Emilie Ruscoe (October 28, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The American Bankers Association has cautioned the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau against making moves that might shift liability for fraud on peer-to-peer networks like Zelle to banks, arguing that such action would only serve to make the services less widely available and embolden scammers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS