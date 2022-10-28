Wash. 'Patent Troll' Law Survives Constitutional Challenge

By Lauren Berg (October 28, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The state of Washington can pursue a lawsuit targeting a patent-assertion company under a 2015 law intended to stop "patent trolls" from trying to extort settlements from small businesses, a Seattle federal judge ruled Friday, rejecting the company's arguments that the law violates its right to free speech....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS