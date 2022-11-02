Employer Medical Records Responsibilities After Dobbs

By Betsy Johnson (November 2, 2022, 5:46 PM EDT) -- This article considers the implications of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on employer medical record-keeping and confidentiality requirements under the Family and Medical Leave Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.[1]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS