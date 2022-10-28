Hartford Unit Drops Suit Over Atty Feud Coverage

By Josh Liberatore (October 28, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A Hartford unit is dropping a lawsuit it filed earlier this year seeking to avoid covering a Las Vegas law firm in underlying litigation involving the firm's current and former partners, the insurer told a Nevada federal court Friday....

