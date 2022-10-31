Citizens United Asks High Court To Can ICE Curbs

By Alyssa Aquino (October 31, 2022, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Conservative nonprofit Citizens United has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down Biden administration guidance narrowing deportations to national security threats and other "priority" immigrants, alleging the policy was part of a scheme to open the nation's borders....

