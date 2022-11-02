Hub Hires: Wilson Sonsini, Withers, Choate, Brown Rudnick

By Brian Dowling and Chris Villani (November 2, 2022, 12:47 PM EDT) -- The season's change in October marked a handful of attorney moves throughout the Massachusetts legal world, including a pair of Burns & Levinson lawyers finding new gigs and a former Wilson Sonsini attorney coming back to the firm as a partner in its Boston office....

