CMS Sued Over £1.9M Gap In Loan Agreement

By Alex Baldwin (November 4, 2022, 3:43 PM GMT) -- A real estate partnership has sued law firm CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP for failing to ensure that an escrow agreement tied to the redevelopment of a shopping center detailed who exactly would receive the £1.9 million ($2.15 million) back if none of the conditions were met....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS