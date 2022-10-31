Justices Won't Hear Turkey's Appeal Of Protester Abuse Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (October 31, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it will not hear the Republic of Turkey's bid to overturn the D.C. Circuit's holding that it was not immune to civil claims over the alleged assault of anti-government protesters during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's 2017 visit to Washington, D.C....

