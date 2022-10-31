High Court Closes Book On NYC Teacher's Age Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff (October 31, 2022, 2:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to wade into a 61-year-old former art teacher's suit alleging that a New York City school relegated her to a subpar classroom and overloaded her classroom roster as payback for complaining about age discrimination....

