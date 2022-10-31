Chancery Sends Biopharma Co. Proxy Battle Toward Trial

By Jeff Montgomery (October 31, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Warning that "purposeful ignorance" cannot be used to justify board nominating disclosure failures, Delaware's Chancery Court has denied a preliminary injunction bid filed by a biopharmaceutical company shareholder whose nominees were blocked amid concerns about undisclosed agreements or takeover schemes....

