7th Circ. Asks Eli Lilly If Drug Discount Appeal Is Premature

By Adam Lidgett (October 31, 2022, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Eli Lilly & Co. ran into tough questions about the Seventh Circuit's power to review a closely watched case over the scope of a multibillion-dollar drug discount program, after a judge asked Monday if a violation letter was something the court could look at now....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS