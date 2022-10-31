Foley & Lardner Adds 3 New Partners In Tampa, SF

By Madison Arnold (October 31, 2022, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Foley & Lardner LLP has picked up two new partners in Tampa from Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP for its health care and government enforcement defense and investigations practices, also adding a Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati attorney as a partner in its transactions group in San Francisco....

