Pilgrim's Wants Out Of Coverage Dispute Over Pollution Suit

By Ganesh Setty (October 31, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Global poultry and pork producer Pilgrim's Pride should be removed from Grange Insurance's declaratory action seeking to escape coverage of an underlying environmental nuisance suit, Pilgrim's told a Georgia federal court Monday, noting it has not sought any rights under the Grange policy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS