Pa. Couple Denied Coverage In Gun Case Tied To Shooter Son

By Ganesh Setty (November 1, 2022, 3:03 PM EDT) -- A Chubb unit and Hudson Insurance unit have no coverage duties for two parents whose son was found guilty of two homicides and now face a civil suit from one victim's mother, a Pennsylvania federal court ruled, finding that the suit is "rife" with allegations of intentional conduct....

