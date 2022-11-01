Execs Face Bribery Charges In Retrial Over Refurb Contracts

By Sophia Dourou (November 1, 2022, 6:13 PM GMT) -- Two former directors of a refurbishment company "tainted" a competitive bidding process by paying £545,000 ($624,000) in bribes to secure lucrative "fit-out" contracts, a Serious Fraud Office prosecutor told a London jury on the first day of their retrial on Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS