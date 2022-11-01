Insurer Gets $60K Repayment In Stock Suit Coverage Fight

By Emily Enfinger (November 1, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Tuesday granted part of an insurer's request to recoup what it spent defending Stout Risius Ross in a suit accusing the advisory firm of providing faulty stock valuations, permitting the insurer to be reimbursed roughly $60,000....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS