Condo Association, Insurer Reach Deal In $1.6M Damage Suit

By Hope Patti (November 1, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal court on Tuesday dismissed a suit between a Seattle-based condominium association and a Nationwide unit after the parties said they reached a settlement in the dispute over the insurer's denial of coverage for an alleged $1.6 million in hidden damage from rainwater events....

