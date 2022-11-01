Produce Co. Says Agent Must Face Winter Storm Suit In Texas

By Ganesh Setty (November 1, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- Texas courts have jurisdiction over an insurance agent that a produce grower accused of misrepresenting the extent of coverage it would get for the types of losses it suffered from Winter Storm Uri, the company told a Texas state appeals court, noting that the agent is licensed to do business in Texas....

