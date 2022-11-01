Wash. AG Asks Court To Block $4B Albertsons-Kroger Payout

By Hailey Konnath (November 1, 2022, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Tuesday asked an Evergreen State court to step in and prevent Albertsons from "enriching its shareholders" with a $4 billion payout before its proposed merger with Kroger can be reviewed by regulators, arguing that it would exceed Albertsons' cash on hand....

