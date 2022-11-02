Wash. Appeals Court Ponders Harassment In Tribe's Dam Suit

By Greg Lamm (November 2, 2022, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Washington state appellate judges on Wednesday weighed whether ads touting Seattle's hydroelectric dams as environmentally friendly have sparked harassment aimed at Sauk-Suiattle tribal members who get blamed for dwindling salmon runs, with one judge comparing the city's lack-of-causation argument to former President Donald Trump's stance after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol....

