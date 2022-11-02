Moderna Loses Bid To Punt COVID Vax Patent Suit To Gov't

By Hailey Konnath (November 2, 2022, 11:26 PM EDT) -- Moderna Inc. must continue to fight claims that it infringed the patents of a rival mRNA developer with its COVID-19 vaccine, a Delaware federal judge ruled Wednesday in finding Moderna can't yet establish that the vaccine was developed specifically "for the government," thus shielding it from the litigation....

