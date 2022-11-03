FTC Pressed For Antitrust Action Against Experian, Equifax

By Bryan Koenig (November 3, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Another financial data technology company is calling for Federal Trade Commission enforcement against Equifax and Experian for actions, including purchase of rivals and exclusive dealing, that it says have left the employment verification industry "fundamentally broken" and threatens consumers' control over their own data....

