DC Trusts Atty Hit With 18-Month Suspension

By Alison Knezevich (November 3, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Court of Appeals on Thursday suspended for 18 months an attorney specializing in trust administration after finding that he committed professional violations, including misleading a judge, recklessly submitting altered time entries, and engaging in negligent misappropriation....

