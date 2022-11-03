Sky's The Limit For NY Pot Market, Regulators Say

By Sam Reisman (November 3, 2022, 12:22 PM EDT) -- New York state lawmakers and regulators behind the launch of legalized adult-use cannabis said Thursday that they remained committed to standing up small and local businesses first, but that the industry would ultimately be big enough for larger, out-of-state players....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS