Ruling May Spur New Patent Venue Rows Over Remote Work

By Ryan Davis (November 3, 2022, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The activities of employees who work from home are likely to come under increased scrutiny in disputes over where patent cases should be heard in light of a recent Federal Circuit decision that cited remote workers in the Western District of Texas as a reason to keep a case there, attorneys say....

