SEC Fines Impostor CEO Of Bogus Crypto Trading Firm

By Emilie Ruscoe (November 3, 2022, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A Texas man has agreed to pay over $207,000 to end U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that he assumed a fake name and posed as the CEO of a "fictitious trading program" that promised to generate income for its users via automated arbitrage trades of digital assets....

