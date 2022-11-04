Walgreens Lied About Medicaid Compliance, 4th Circ. Told

By Adam Lidgett (November 4, 2022, 1:33 PM EDT) -- The federal government is pushing the Fourth Circuit to revive a False Claims Act suit alleging Walgreens falsely certified beneficiaries' compliance with the Virginia Medicaid program's preauthorization requirements for hepatitis C drugs, with the commonwealth backing up the U.S.' contentions....

