Rep. Greene's Reelection Case Moot, 11th Circuit Says

By Rosie Manins (November 3, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A case by U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., against the Georgia secretary of state and an administrative law judge in defense of her eligibility to run again for Congress is moot, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Thursday, though a circuit judge found the politician's arguments held weight....

