Showtime Beats Magazine's TM Suit Over UFO Docuseries

By Jasmin Jackson (November 3, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A Wyoming federal judge has thrown out UFO Magazine's trademark suit against television network Showtime over a four-part docuseries centered on extraterrestrial phenomena, ruling Thursday that the network's use of the title "UFO" is protected artistic expression....

