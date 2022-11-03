Calif. Bar Saw 205 Girardi Complaints Before Pulling License

By Brandon Lowrey (November 3, 2022, 3:50 PM EDT) -- The State Bar of California received 205 complaints about famed trial lawyer Tom Girardi over the past four decades, most of which accused him of stealing money from clients, but did not publicly discipline the Girardi Keese founder until his disbarment this year, the agency said Thursday....

