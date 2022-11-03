Squash Org Returns Backhand To 'Inaccurate' Gorsuch

By Jimmy Hoover (November 3, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Harvard's squash team didn't expect to find itself the center of the U.S. Supreme Court's attention in Monday's blockbuster affirmative action hearings, but that's exactly what happened when Justice Neil Gorsuch repeatedly used the team as an argument for ditching admissions policies that "tend to favor predominantly white children." Now, the College Squash Association has come to the team's defense against the justice's "uninformed and inaccurate stereotype about college squash players."...

