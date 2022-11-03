SEC Gets $100K Judgment Against Ex-Wilmington Trust Exec

By Katryna Perera (November 3, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission secured a $100,000 final judgment against a former Wilmington Trust executive, whom the agency claims lied to investors about the credit quality of Wilmington's loan portfolio in 2009 and 2010....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS