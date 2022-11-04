Mo. Judge Rules Insurer Can Skirt Copper Theft Coverage

By Brent Godwin (November 4, 2022, 3:03 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge has handed Integon National Insurance Co. a win in its suit against Neighbors Credit Union, finding that the insurer does not need to cover approximately $1.4 million in the theft of copper wire from an HVAC unit at the credit union under its policy....

