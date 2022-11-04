Pro Say: The Antitrust Brawl Rocking The Publishing World

Law360 (November 4, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A $2.2 billion merger between Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster was blocked this week by a federal judge who found that the tie-up poses a likely threat to the market for publishing top-selling books, handing a win to the Justice Department and welcome news to literary giants like Stephen King who warned against the dangers of consolidation in the publishing industry....

