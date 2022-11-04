2nd Circ. Sides With Hanover Insurance In Theft Coverage Suit

By Ganesh Setty (November 4, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A sports insurance broker was too slow to file its coverage action against Hanover Insurance Co. Inc. following an executive's embezzlement, the Second Circuit ruled Friday, reversing in part a New York district court's finding that the broker's accompanying bad faith claim against Hanover could still proceed....

