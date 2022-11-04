Travelers Moves Case For Coverage Of Rain-Soaked Products

By Elizabeth Daley (November 4, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A company seeking compensation from its insurer for products, ingredients and flavors destroyed when rain leaked into its Baltimore storage facility in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence in 2018 had its case removed to Maryland federal court Friday by The Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America....

