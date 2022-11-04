Mich. Doctors Dodge Suit Over Breathing Tube Death

By Y. Peter Kang (November 4, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A Michigan appellate panel has affirmed the dismissal of a suit accusing two doctors of causing a patient's death after he removed his own breathing tube, saying medical opinions submitted by the plaintiff's medical experts were contradicted by established facts....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS