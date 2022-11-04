FINRA Dings Wedbush Over Faulty Bond Statements

By Jessica Corso (November 4, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles-based brokerage Wedbush Securities Inc. has agreed to pay an $850,000 fine to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to settle allegations that the firm told customers for years they were earning interest on certain corporate and municipal bonds when in reality the bonds had gone into default....

