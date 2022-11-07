Fla. Sewage Dump Plan Is Killing Manatees, Suit Says

By Carolina Bolado (November 7, 2022, 5:32 PM EST) -- A wildlife and environmental nonprofit sued the Florida Department of Environmental Protection on Friday, alleging that it failed to curb sewage disposal from septic tanks and wastewater treatment plants into the Indian River Lagoon that it says has killed off vital seagrass and cost local manatees their food source....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS