Reelected Ill. AG Vows To Defend Abortion, Pretrial Reforms

By Celeste Bott (November 9, 2022, 12:14 AM EST) -- Illinois voters handed Attorney General Kwame Raoul a second term on Tuesday, with the Chicago Democrat pledging to defend patients crossing state lines for reproductive health care and a law that will make the state the first in the nation to eliminate cash bail....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS