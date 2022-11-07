Wells Fargo Seeks To Dodge NC Race Discrimination Suit

By Quinn Wilson (November 7, 2022, 6:29 PM EST) -- Wells Fargo Bank NA asked a North Carolina federal judge to dismiss a discrimination lawsuit alleging it intentionally undervalued a Black couple's home during an appraisal, asserting that many of the couple's claims aren't violations of anti-discrimination laws....

