Justices Turn Away Trans Ex-Fire Chief's Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson (November 7, 2022, 11:22 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to review a former fire chief's case alleging she was fired by a Georgia city for being transgender, leaving in place an Eleventh Circuit ruling that said she hadn't filed a proper U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charge before filing suit....

